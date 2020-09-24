Man arrested in connection with domestic incident, officer-involved shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police arrested a man in connection with a recent officer-involved shooting, domestic-related shooting incident, and shooting a marked police vehicle.

Following his release from the hospital, 30-year-old Andrew Brock Jr. of Windsor was arrested Sept. 19 on multiple felony charges including burglary, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Brock was initially wanted by Smithfield Police on felony charges related to a domestic incident on Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Cattail Lane in Smithfield.

Police say Brock was arguing with his ex-girlfriend through a closed apartment door. He then allegedly kicked the door open and fired multiple shots inside the apartment hitting an adult man four times in the abdomen, before fleeing the scene.

On Sept. 16, Suffolk Police responded to the 5500 block of Godwin Boulevard looking Brock, who was still wanted out of Smithfield.

Officers located Brock on Godwin Boulevard and approached him. Police say he was armed with a firearm. The officers and Brock then exchanged gunfire around 7:30 p.m. No officers were injured, but Brock sustained gunshot wounds.

Police gave first aid until Suffolk fire-rescue crews arrived. EMS crews then gave him emergency medical treatment. Brock was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, and he was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

While conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation, police say that information was revealed indicating Brock was allegedly responsible for shooting a police vehicle Tuesday, Sept. 15. The marked cruiser was traveling in the 200 block of North Broad Street when it was shot several times. The officer was not injured.

Police say the information was investigated and confirmed that Brock was involved in the shooting of the police vehicle.

The investigations of the police vehicle shooting and the officer-involved shooting remain ongoing and additional charges are pending. Brock is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The Internal Affairs Investigation also remains ongoing and the two involved officers remain on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of both investigations.

