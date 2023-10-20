WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — 42-year-old Jeffrey Haywood, of York County, was arrested by the Williamsburg Police Department with assistance from the James City County Police Department on Oct. 20, officials said.

Haywood was wanted for domestic assault, strangulation, petit larceny, property damage, prevention of 911 and willful destruction of physical evidence, police said.

He allegedly strangled a female victim who was transported to the hospital on Oct. 14. The suspect then fled the scene on a black bicycle before police arrived, police said.