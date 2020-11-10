Man arrested by US Marshals in connection with Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened Oct. 18 on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police said Brandon Kason Boyd, 21, of Elizabeth City, was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

He was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force.

Boyd is accused of killing 20-year-old Kaleb Bilger in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road Oct. 18.

Boyd is being held in the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, New York.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday to begin the extradition process back to North Carolina.

Anyone with any information in the cases is asked to call Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All callers will remain anonymous, police say.

Latest Posts: