GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Corapeake man was found in possession of multiple stolen catalytic converters this past week, after a previous arrest in another catalytic converter case.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall Moore was taken into custody on Sunday after deputies conducted a larceny investigation at Moore’s home.

Moore was charged with felony possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and other misdemeanor charges.

The sheriff’s office says Moore has also been charged with related offenses in Chowan County, where he’s being held.

Moore was charged earlier this summer with larceny of motor vehicle parts after deputies say he and another man sawed off a catalytic converter in another incident.