Man arrested after shots fired incident in Hertford prompts school lockdowns

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say a man was taken into custody one day after a shots fired incident prompted lockdowns at two schools in Perquimans County.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Bryce Searcy was served 13 warrants following an incident that happened on Wednesday.

Emergency services officials said in a news release Perquimans 911 received a call at at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday that shots had been fired in the area of Stokes Drive and King Street.

Perquisite County High School and Hertford Grammar School were placed on a modified lock down as authorities investigated.

Officers continued to patrol the area and were able to obtain a description of the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

Later that afternoon, 911 received a another call reporting a fight near an apartment complex in same area. Officers responded to the scene and Searcy fled between the apartments and the high school.

Officials said two officers were injured during the pursuit. They were both transported Vidant Chowan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook Thursday that Searcy was arrested in the Holiday Island area thanks to tips from county residents.

Searcy is being held on a $200,500 secured bond.