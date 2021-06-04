Man arrested after armed assault in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police Department responded to reports of an assault on Friday morning.

According to police, they met with the victim at approximately 4:35 a.m. at Vidant Chowan Hospital. The victim said the assault took place at Tyler Run Apartments.

The investigation reveled that the suspect followed the victim threatening them with a firearm before firing it at the ground several times.

The victim only sustained minor injuries.

Police have identifies the suspect as Forest Franklin Barnes, 27, of Edenton, NC. He was arrested and charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault by pointing a firearm, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department at 252-482-5144 or submit an anonymous tip at 252-632-0303. Information can also be reported online.