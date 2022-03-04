Man and woman shot after fight at Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot Thursday night after a fight broke out at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

Police say it came after a basketball game at the Sportsplex at Hampton Roads Center Parkway and North Armistead Avenue. They were notified at 8:25 p.m. after the two victims walked into a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and there’s no suspect information at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.