Man airlifted after crash with work truck on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted with critical injuries after a crash Tuesday morning on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk.

It happened in the 2500 block of Whaleyville, between Copeland and Carolina roads and involved a passenger vehicle and work truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated and airlifted and a man driving the work truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Public works crews are at the scene and Whaleyville between Copeland and Carolina is expected to remain closed for an extended period.

The crash remains under investigation.

