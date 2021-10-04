Man admits to killing parents in Virginia Beach in 2019

Christopher Brady

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A man has admitted to killing both of his parents at their home on Kellam Road in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Christopher Brady, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of murder.

Brady’s parents, Roy and Sheila Brady, were found shot to death around 1 p.m. on July 15, 2019. Neighbors said the news was shocking as the family typically kept to themselves.

“The couple was very helpful, very friendly, helpless, elderly couple, minding their own business, living in peace so for something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” a neighbor said. “Over the years they become very fragile and unable to do a lot.”

As part of the plea agreement, Brady’s sentence will be capped at 30 years. The sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

