OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Nags Head are looking for a man accused of stealing catalytic converters.

According to Nags Head Police, 34-year-old Andrew Vincent Durand is wanted in several catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Durand used to live in Moyock. He has additional active warrants in North Carolina and Virginia.

If you know this person, or see him, please contact Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386 or Dare Central at 252-473-3444 if after hours, or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Andrew Vincent Durand, July 21, 2022 (Courtesy – Nags Head Police)