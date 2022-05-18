NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of shooting five women in Norfolk, killing 3, back in November is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Ziontay Palmer is charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder, among charges, and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

In November, a witness told 10 On Your Side that Palmer shot a 19-year-old woman, as she was getting out of his car.

The young woman ran to her mom’s apartment in the Young Terrace neighborhood. Then Palmer shot her mom, her mom’s girlfriend and a neighbor, police said.

Police said all three women died, another woman and the 19-year-old survived.

Palmer underwent a mental evaluation back in December, and was determined competent to stand trial.

Previously scheduled preliminary hearings had been continued in the case. Look for updates later today.