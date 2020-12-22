Man accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage last week in James City County.

Shawn Lamonte Robinson, 27, has been charged with felony sexual assault by digital penetration and was arrested on Dec. 18.

Police say he’s accused of assaulting the woman at Massage LuXe on Monticello Ave. on December 15.

He’s currently being held without bond at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.