Man accused of sexually assaulting woman during massage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Shawn Robinson

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage last week in James City County.

Shawn Lamonte Robinson, 27, has been charged with felony sexual assault by digital penetration and was arrested on Dec. 18.

Police say he’s accused of assaulting the woman at Massage LuXe on Monticello Ave. on December 15.

He’s currently being held without bond at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10