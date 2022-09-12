NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News.

26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.

Police believe he killed 21-year-old Messiah Jarvis Martin around 2:18 a.m. on September 3 in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive. A female victim was also found with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene, but at this time police have not announced charges related to the shooting of that victim.

WAVY’s reached out for more information, including to see how the female victim is doing.

De’Aundre Malique Jarrett

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.