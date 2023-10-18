HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man is accused of impersonating a public safety employee while breaking into a Hampton fire station and a police vehicle over the weekend.

Hampton resident Terrion Wilkins has been charged with one count each of impersonating public safety personnel, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, larceny of public safety equipment and vandalism to city property.

Police were notified about the burglary on Monday, but said it happened on Saturday, October 14.

Police say Wilkins entered Hampton Fire Station 10 on Marcella Road and removed several items. He returned a short time later and forced entry in a Hampton police patrol vehicle parked at the station, causing damage.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.