YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man is accused of separate breaking and entering incidents at the Wild Geese Trading Company in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Brandon Michael Massey, of Gatesville, North Carolina, has been charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count of destruction of a property. He could face additional charges, the sheriff’s office says.

There were two different incidents at Wild Geese, the sheriff’s office says, one on Friday night and another on Saturday morning, and deputies were able to get video evidence of a suspect. On Sunday morning, Massey was arrested at the Royal Farms on George Washington Memorial Highway after a report of a suspicious person loitering in the parking lot.

Massey is being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.