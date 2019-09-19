Man accused of assaulting two women arrested after standoff in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man accused of assaulting two women was arrested and charged following an hours-long standoff in James City County last week.

The county’s police department said officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 3400 block of Old Stage Road around 11 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said it had been reported that Bryan Sheldon had broken into a home and assaulted two women.

Sheldon was seen at the home’s front door when officers arrived. He went inside, closed the door and refused to come out after he was ordered to by officers, police said.

The women, who had barricaded themselves in a bedroom, were able to escape through a window. Both women had bruises and one of them had a broken toe, police said.

They told officers that Sheldon was armed with a gun and that this was the second time they had been assaulted by him that day. Sheldon had also sent one of the women a text message that stated “That’s game over tonight” and included hammer and gun emojis, police said.

Police said Sheldon was arrested following a standoff that lasted three and a half hours. He was then transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Sheldon is charged with two counts of domestic assault, brandishing a firearm, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, threats by phone and obstruction of justice.

Police said the domestic assault charges are felonies due to Sheldon’s previous convictions for assault and battery.