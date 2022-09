NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said one victim walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning.

Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The male in currently in stable condition.

There is no further information to release at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.