CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One male has been injured following an overnight shooting in Chesapeake Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of George Washington Highway after receiving numerous reports of shots fired in the area.

According to police, the first call came in just before 3 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.