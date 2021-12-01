Major power outage reported on the Eastern Shore due to issue with transmission lines

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people on the Eastern Shore are without power Wednesday morning due to an issue with transmission lines, A&N Electric says.

The number of outages has continued to rise. As of 8 a.m., A&N’s website showed more than 10,300 customers out of 36,218 were without power, about 28%, but moments later that number jumped to 11,446 customers out, and was around 13,500 as of 8:20 a.m. The number was previously around 7,500.

The issue extends the full length of the Shore, but only a few are out of power around the Maryland line and just one customer was out on Chincoteague.

One notable spot that still has full power: Tangier Island. The issue is also not affecting the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

A&N said it’s working with the transmission company to help restore power as quickly as possible.

There’s no timetable for repairs at this time, though it is expected to warm up some today to a high of around 56 degrees. Temperatures were still in the high 30s as of 8:20 a.m.