NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals fell behind by two goals and were not able to complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Maine Mariners Friday.

Maine’s Keltie Jeri-Leon scored twice in the first period, and it wasn’t until Billy Constantinou’s power play goal 6:59 into the second period until Norfolk got on the board.

But less than two minutes later, Maine restored its two-goal advantage.

The Admirals closed to one again at the 14:27 mark of the third period on a goal from Blake Murray, but the equalizer was not forthcoming.

Main outshot the Admirals 29-24.

The two teams had played Wednesday, with the Mariners winning 7-2.

In Wednesday’s matchup, Maine scored the first six goals of the game, including four in the second period.

Norfolk’s goals came from Stepan Timofeyev and Danny Katic – Timofeyev’s coming on the power play.

In that matchup, Maine outshot Norfolk 35-21, including 12-2 in the first period.

The two teams are back in action at 6:05 Saturday at Scope Arena ahead of the ECHL All-Star classic on Monday, also at Scope Arena.

The Stanley Cup trophy will be on display at multiple locations throughout Norfolk Sunday and Monday as part of ECHL Fan Fest.

All-Star Fan Fest takes place Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk.