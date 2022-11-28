NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The MacArthur Memorial in downtown Norfolk is inviting people to create a card to send to a veteran as part of its free family-friendly program, Holiday Cards for Veterans.

The program began Nov. 25 and will continue until Dec. 15, and it’s being done as a salute to the men and women of the Armed Forces during the holiday season.

The memorial will provide all the supplies, and the cards will be delivered to Hampton Roads-area veterans’ hospitals before Christmas Day. There will also be a make-and-take origami paper crane-making activity for visitors.

Supplies will be available daily in the MacArthur Memorial Visitors Center during its normal operating hours – Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.