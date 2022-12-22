VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall that saw a jewelry store robbery on Wednesday.

Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was robbed as well. A spokesperson did not share details in the confirmation, but said a press release would be sent out shortly. It reportedly happened at REED’s Jewelers.

It’s still unclear if the two robberies are related, but they happened within hours of each other. The Greenbrier robbery was at SK Diamonds around 5:42 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Surveillance footage shows robbers at SK Diamonds in Greenbrier Mall on Dec. 21, 2022 (Courtesy of Chesapeake Police Department)

WAVY’s working to gather more details. Check back for updates on this developing news.