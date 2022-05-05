NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local non-profit is partnering with Lyft to offer free rides up to $15 to get home if you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a few beverages.

The 757 Sober Ride promotion is available from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. More cities on the Southside and Peninsula are expected to be added in 2023.

Passengers that are 21 and older just need to enter the “757 Sober Ride” code into the app’s payment tab, under the “add Lyft pass” option.

Lyft is partnering with several nonprofits across the country for the promotion. In Hampton Roads, it’s Drive Safe Hampton Roads, a non-profit that’s been increasing awareness about traffic safety for 34 years.

They say they’re planning to bring back the promotion for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.