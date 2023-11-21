NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A recently launched cruise ship that is already making headlines for luxury on the high seas made its inaugural port call in Norfolk Monday.

The Silver Nova made its debut in Venice three months ago. Since then, the 728-passenger vessel has garnered international attention for its unique, asymmetrical design.

The ship’s pool and public spaces are oriented towards the sides of the ship to accentuate the sweeping waterfront views. Traditional cruise ships have a symmetrical design with pools, atriums and main guest corridors situated along the center of the vessel.

“It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard the Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea Cruises president in a news release this fall. “Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn – a strong expression of our brand mission.”

This winter, the Silver Nova will sail to the Caribbean before setting sail on a 71-day “Grand Voyage” to destinations in South America.