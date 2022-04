VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria is holding a town hall in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night.

It’s at 6:30 p.m. at Virginia Wesleyan University and VWU President Dr. Scott Miller will be the moderator.

Luria (D-2nd District) is expected to talk about her recent work in Washington and take community feedback.

You must register for a free e-ticket ahead of time.