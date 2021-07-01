Luria appointed to select committee to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) –Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria has been selected to a bipartisan Select Committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Luria (D-2nd District) was among eight lawmakers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Others include Democrat Adam Schiff, Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Republican Liz Cheney, Armed Services Committee.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, with five people killed, 140 members of law enforcement physically harmed and countless more seriously traumatized,” Pelosi said.“It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very democracy: an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. It is imperative that we find the truth of that day and ensure that such an assault on our Capitol and Democracy cannot ever again happen.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will lead the panel.

Here’s the full list of members:

Chair Bennie Thompson (D): Chair of Homeland Security Committee

Chair of Homeland Security Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D): Chair of Committee on House Administration

Chair of Committee on House Administration Chair Adam Schiff (D): Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Chair of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rep. Pete Aguilar (D), House Administration and Appropriations Committees

House Administration and Appropriations Committees Rep. Liz Cheney (R), Armed Services Committee

Armed Services Committee Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) Armed Services Committee

Armed Services Committee Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) Oversight and Judiciary Committees

Oversight and Judiciary Committees Rep. Elaine Luria (D), Navy veteran, Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees

The committee’s goal is to investigate and report the facts and cause of the violent attack on January 6, and give recommendations to prevent future attacks.

Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was removed from her GOP leadership position after pushing back against former President Trump’s election fraud lies, said in a statement that she is “honored” to serve on the committee and that “Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”

Cheney was one of only two Republicans who supported forming the committee, which was approved on Wednesday in the House. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was the other Republican to vote for the committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments if they accepted Pelosi’s committee appointment, a top House GOP aide said Thursday.

Several people from Hampton Roads were charged after the insurrection. Others included a Williamsburg man caught on camera attacking police with a large stick, a man in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.