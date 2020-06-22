Locally grown oysters to be offered at pop-up events this summer

Tidewater, Va. (WAVY) — Locally grown oysters will now be offered at pop-up events around the Tidewater area this summer.

You can buy fresh locally grown oysters at these events, which will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“Oyster growers have suffered from plummeting sales due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they’re adapting by selling directly to consumers like you,” said Peyton Mowery, CBF Virginia Oyster Restoration Outreach Coordinator.



“You can support local businesses and a healthy Chesapeake Bay when you preorder Virginia oysters for pickup at one of these pop-up sales this summer.”

CBF is partnering with different local oyster growers at these events

Tappahannock on June 27

Hampton on June 30

Gloucester Point on July 9

Northampton County on July 11

For more details on the events, oyster prices, and how to place orders, click here.

Oysters help filter and clean water in tidal rivers and the Bay, as well as provide homes for small fish, crabs, and other underwater life.







