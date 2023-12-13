HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The fight for funding ramps up as the war in Ukraine continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on Capitol Hill Tuesday pleading for nearly $60 billion in aid for his country to help stop Russia.

A local professor of international relations is all too familiar with this situation. She has family living in war-torn Ukraine and said passing a funding package is crucial for the safety of those living there.

Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association President Dr. Anna Makhorkina said it’s crucial for this funding package to be passed before Congress goes on holiday break at the end of the week. She said Ukraine is running out of ammunition, but they still need to keep fighting.

“When I call them, they will go,” Makhorkina said. “We are fine because if you have your body and your home and you have where you sleep, you are fine. That’s the mentality now, but of course, it’s not fine.”

Makhorkina still has family living in Ukraine. She said that thankfully, her parents are in a safe area of the country, but they’re still impacted.

“The entire Ukraine at any given time experiences missile attacks, drone attacks, the air raids, air raid sirens, so it’s a very stressful situation,” Makhorkina said.

President Joe Biden announced additional funding and is asking Congress to pass it, but talks are stalling. Makhorkina said up until now, it seemed like everyone was on board with supporting Ukraine.

“There may be different reasons for that,” Makhorkina said. “We’re coming up on an election year in the United States and the issue is becoming more politicized when it really shouldn’t. This is not the time to keep aid to Ukraine hostage.”

NBC News sources are reporting Wednesday that Democratic lawmakers and the White House are considering expanding migrant detention and deportation in order to pass Ukraine aid.

Makhorkina said all these issues are important, but hopes a deal can be reached.

“All the issues, both issues, the borders, aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel are important, but it doesn’t have to be either or,” Makhorkina said. “We can do both.”

Makhorkina said not all the money that is given goes directly to Ukraine.

“Only about 20, 30% actually goes to Ukraine,” Makhorkina said. “The rest stays in the U.S.”

She said most stays in the U.S. and goes to American manufacturers to help with weapon production, humanitarian aid, agricultural products and even medical supplies.

“That’s something many Americans don’t realize,” said Makhorkina. “They think, ‘Oh my gosh, many billions of dollars just sent out of country, (a) majority of it stays here to support our economy.”

She also said supporting Ukraine shows America’s commitment to supporting our allies.

She said a friend described it this way — “he said to me, ‘America first is giving Ukraine everything it needs to fight, so that we don’t have to go fight there, so our sons and fathers and husbands don’t have to go and fight on the ground there.'” Makhorkina said. “If not there, then in Europe because Russia will not just be satisfied with Ukraine, it will start threatening Poland and that will mean we will need to send help because we have (a) strong commitment to our allies in Europe.”

Makhorkina said even though we are divided by oceans, the threat to the U.S. is very real.

“Overall, we need keep in mind our own national securities because not only Russia is pushing the boundaries, but there are other actors like China, Iran, North Korea keeping an eye on the situation,” Makhorkina said. “We feel secure — divided by oceans, nothing can hurt us, but this is very real, the threat is very real.”

Makhorkina said the U.S. isn’t the only one supporting Ukraine.

She said our NATO allies are actually providing a lot more financial help than we are, but she hopes lawmakers continue to understand how crucial this money is for Ukraine.

The “War Up Close Exhibition” stopped at Old Dominion University last week. It’s a virtual reality exhibition in which students could see the destruction in Ukraine up close.

Makhorkina said it was really eye-opening for students and staff. If you’d like to see the online version of the exhibition, click here.