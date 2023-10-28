NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A survivor of domestic violence is hosting a ‘Stop Violence Against Women: Enough is Enough’ event.

Stephanie Harrell is the founder of a new nonprofit organization SMILE, which is an acronym for Sisters Moving In Love Everywhere.

“I just believe you have to be your sister’s keeper,” said Harrell. “You have to take care of each other. Because trying to do this alone…”

Harrell is a survivor of abuse and is now dedicated to helping women live free of violence.

“I’m a true believer. When I took that first step, God carried me the rest of the way,” Harrell said.

Her organization will give out purses full of personal hygiene items and donated clothes from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. at Jordan Newby Library in Norfolk Virginia.

Several guest speakers will share their personal experiences. Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan is expected to be in attendance.

