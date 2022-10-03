HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.

Norfolk will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. School officials say downed limbs and high waters may still be affecting parts of the city Tuesday morning. They warn students to stay away from standing water.

In other parts of the area, Virginia Beach Public Schools and Portsmouth Public Schools will resume normal operations Tuesday.

In the Outer Banks, Dare County Schools is planning a regular face-to-face instructional day for all schools north of Oregon Inlet.

Both Hatteras schools (Cape Hatteras Secondary and Cape Hatteras Elementary) will operate on a remote instructional day on Tuesday.

NCDOT officials closed a portion of NC12 Monday afternoon due to high winds and tides causing overwash.

In a tweet around 4:30 p.m. Monday, NCDOT NC12 officials say NC12 is currently closed between Oregon Inlet and the Rodanthe roundabout.

10 On Your Side will update school availabilities for Tuesday as they become available.