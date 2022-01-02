Local school districts announce closings, delays ahead of expected wintery mix on Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As wintery weather and snow approaches Hampton Roads and the surrounding areas, several school districts have announced closures and delays for Monday, January 3.

WAVY.com has compiled a list of changes in local communities:

Accomack County

The following message was posted on Accomack County Public Schools’ Facebook page at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

Due to impending inclement weather, Accomack County Public Schools will observe a 2 hour delay on Monday, January 3, 2022 for all students, staff, and 12-month employees. Weather and road conditions will be re-evaluated as the situation develops.

Gates County

The following message was posted on Gates County Schools’ Facebook page at 7:51 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Gates County Schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, January 3 for all students. Staff should report as scheduled. Stay safe everyone!

Gloucester

The following message was part of a call to Gloucester County families on Sunday, January 2:

Gloucester County is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow. As much as we would like to make a final decision this evening about tomorrow’s schedule, we are going to continue to monitor the National Weather Service and local forecasts overnight and throughout the morning in addition to consulting with our local emergency services. It is our plan at this time to open on a normal schedule on tomorrow. However, if we need to close due to the weather, I will notify you between 5 and 5:45 am tomorrow morning. If we need to do an early dismissal, I will notify you by no later than 10:30 am tomorrow morning. Please know that I understand that this may be an inconvenience, but GCPS sincerely appreciates your patience and understanding in this matter. We hope to have a normal day, but will prepare for changes if necessary as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. In closing as always, thanks so much for your time and please enjoy the remainder of your Sunday evening. Stay safe and be blessed. Dr. C., signing off.

Greensville County

The following message was posted on Greensville County Public Schools’ Facebook page at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

Greetings GCPS Parents and Guardians, Due to the possibility of inclement weather conditions on Monday, January 3, 2022, Greensville County Schools will be closed for students, teachers, child nutrition staff, bus drivers, and instructional support staff. All 12-month employees and Central Office staff will report at their normal reporting time.

Hampton

The following message was posted on Hampton City Schools’ Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

HCS is aware that the city of Hampton is under a winter weather advisory for tomorrow. As much as we would like to make a decision this evening about tomorrow’s schedule, we are going to continue to monitor the National Weather Service and local forecasts overnight, as well as consult with the emergency services departments of the city of Hampton. However, families should plan for the possibility of a school closure or an early release. If HCS decides to close, this decision will be communicated between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning through our HCS official alerts and social media. If HCS decides to utilize an early dismissal, that decision would be communicated as early as possible and by no later than 10:30 a.m. tomorrow. While we understand this may be an inconvenience, we appreciate your support and understanding. HCS is seeking to protect instructional time and the weather forecast is subject to change. However, please note that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority when making a decision.

Middlesex County

The following message was posted on Middlesex County Public Schools’ Facebook page at 7:43 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

MCPS will operate on a two hour delay Monday, January 3, 2022. We will reassess the weather conditions first thing in the morning and any changes to Monday’s operation will be made prior to 8:00 a.m.

Newport News

The following message was included as part of a longer email to parents on Sunday, January 2:

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, the City of Newport News is under a Winter Storm Advisory. Because of a potential for poor road conditions later in the day, NNPS will operate on a half-day schedule on Monday, January 3. All afterschool activities and athletic events are cancelled for Monday.

Surry County

The following message was posted on Surry County Public Schools’ Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 2:

Due to the rapidly approaching snow and ice storm, Surry County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 3rd for students and staff. Maintenance staff and custodians will be contacted to report if needed. Additional information will be sent as we continue to monitor the forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Spend this day enjoying the snow and please be safe.

Sussex County

Sussex County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 3. 12-month employees are to report two hours late.

Williamsburg- James City County

The following message was posted online on Sunday, January 2:

WJCC Schools staff is closely monitoring forecasts from the National Weather Service and will continue to do so through the night and morning. At this time, all schools are scheduled to open on time for in-person learning tomorrow. However, due to the uncertain timing and potential impact of snowfall, we ask that you be prepared for the possibility of school closings or an early release from school. Any decisions to adjust school schedules tomorrow will be made through our normal communication channels, which include phone and email, and postings to the division’s website and social media sites. Thank you for your continued support, flexibility, and understanding as we prepare for this developing weather.

