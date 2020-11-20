Local prostate cancer survivors on a mission to save lives, with education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – America’s favorite weatherman, Al Roker, shared some good news after surgery for prostate cancer. The cancer was confined to the prostate, which was removed. He said he went public about his diagnosis to raise awareness.

Lawrence Davis also advocates getting out that message. The retired Air Force serviceman is a prostate cancer survivor who has since been on a mission to save lives, with education.

“When you have a father, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, even, in your family, that’s had prostate cancer, you have somewhere between 55 to 80 percent chance you’re going to have it, if you’re a Black man,” Lawrence Davis told 10 On Your Side’s Don Roberts.

Dr. Ani Ifeanyi, a Urologist in Newport News, has been working to get more Black men to have a physical that includes a check of their prostate health.

“Patients that have their prostate cancer detected early are better able to do well and cured of their cancer and their overall survival is better than those that are found later,” explained Dr. Ifeanyi.

“You can die from this thing!” added Davis. “If you do not take care of yourself. And we must realize that. Do you want to live? Or do you just want to say ‘ see ya later!'”

Dr. Ifeanyi plans to participate in a virtual prostate cancer prevention forum in February and is hoping Al Roker will be able to join them and share his story.

In the meantime, he encourages all men, especially Black men, to get a prostate exam, if possible before this Christmas. It may help you to be around to enjoy the next one.

If you have questions about prostate cancer, contact the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum at 757-827-0488.