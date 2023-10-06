NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department and Chesapeake Police Department are participating in the national “Faith and Blue” initiative this weekend to develop connections between law enforcement and local faith leaders.

The “Faith and Blue Weekend” starts with a meet and greet event Friday in Newport News. Police Chief Steve Drew will then visit several churches throughout the weekend, with events culminating in a Facebook video with one of the department’s chaplains.

Chesapeake police meanwhile will have a community cookout from noon to 2 p.m. outside of the Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Outreach and Innovation Library on Border Road. They’re partnering with Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Portlock United Methodist Church for the event.

For more information about faithandblue.org.