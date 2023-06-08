HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Two local police departments in Hampton Roads will be hosting catalytic converter marking events.

The Chesapeake Police Department will be hosting a catalytic converter VIN etching on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The event will take place at the Chesapeake Square Mall, located at 4200 Portsmouth Blvd.

The event is open to Chesapeake residents and businesses only and those who would like to participate can register on www.Cat-Etching.com.

The Franklin Police Department is also partnering with local businesses to mark catalytic converters. Below are the following businesses that will be offering free converter paintings:

Black Ford- 1101 Armory Dr., 757-997-2042

Jack Junior Towing & Auto Repair – 251 South Main St., 757-562-4367

BOTH Winner’s Circle Dealerships – 1201 Armory Dr., 757-304-8962

Holmes Automotive & Performance – 101 East Jackson St., 757-304-9824

Residents are asked to call ahead of time to make an appointment and are asked to bring their driver’s license for proof of residency. For more information, call Sgt. Scott Halverson at 757-562-8684.