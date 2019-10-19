Local Police Department reminds residents to Trick-or-Treat the ‘safe way’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – With Halloween quickly approaching, one local police department teaches us how to keep Trick-or-Treaters safe and still have Halloween fun.

To start, Trick-or-Treat begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

The Department encourages residents passing out candy to please turn on their porch light so children will know they are welcome.

If you are not passing out treats, please turn your porch light off from 6 to 8 p.m.

Motorists are reminded to remain cautious, drive slowly through neighborhoods, and use extra caution when entering and exiting driveways or alleyways.

An adult should accompany children, if not they should walk with a group and never alone.

Trick or Treaters are advised to wear light-colored clothing that is labeled flame-resistant or flame-retardant and is short enough to prevent tripping.

You find all these tips and more for Halloween at: http://bit.ly/2BsqDa4

Residents are encouraged if you see something, say something.

To report any suspicious activity, dial 911. If you need to obtain general information on city information and activities, simply dial 311.