PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the possibility of flooding from Hurricane Ian in parts of Hampton Roads, some cities announced they are opening parking garages for residents who live in low-lying areas.

The City of Norfolk is opening the following parking facilities to residents from Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. through Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m.:

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Brambleton Lot, 494 St Paul’s Boulevard

The City of Portsmouth is opening its Middle Street and County Street parking garages. The free parking is available on the 2nd floor and above at the garages, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Vehicles can remain in the garages until Monday, October 3 at 7 a.m.

Do not park in spaces marked reserved.

Trailers are not permitted and please note the garage clearances: Middle Street 6’10” & County Street 7’.

York County has opened up parking lots Friday through Monday, at the MAC and Chisman Creek Park for the parking of trucks, trailers, campers, RVs, boats, etc. Citizens are reminded to not park their vehicles at school sites.