HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing is one of several organizations in the Hampton Roads area working to help those who have been displaced or are in need of help in the aftermath of Ian.

“This is really bad, and everybody needs to work together,” said Anthony Lloyd, the senior director of operations for Operation Blessing.

The group focuses on helping the elderly, veterans, single mothers, the handicapped — anyone who might be extra vulnerable to the storm’s wrath.

“We’ve got meal kids, we have tarps, we have disaster relief kits,” Lloyd said.

By working with local churches, Operation Blessing is able to coordinate local volunteers and help get supplies, including meal kits, tarps, water, and disaster relief kits to the storm’s victims.

Lloyd, a military veteran who has been working in disaster relief for more than 15 years, says this is some of the worst devastation he’s seen.

“I did oil spills, hazardous material response, a lot of planning and preparedness. I was involved in some of the relief efforts with [Hurricane Katrina], and this is at that level, quite frankly,” he said.

If you would like to donate to Operation Blessing, click here to visit their website.