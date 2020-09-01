Local organization needs your help to make Christmas special during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local organization that brings the magic of Christmas to families in need started collecting donations early this year. Christmas Sponsorship 757 is moving into its fifth year. In its first year, it sponsored 100 children. Last year it sponsored 2,000 children.

Organization founder Savannah Avery says she knows a lot more people will apply for help this year. Savannah says on the application there is a question that asks, “Have you been affected by the pandemic?”

“I think with the pandemic, you know, a lot of things have been canceled, you know? Kids aren’t going back to school, so back to school is kind of canceled, and then Halloween, that’s kind of up in the air, so we want Christmas to still be on because we still want kids to wake up in the morning with a Christmas gift under the tree. I think it’s something to look forward to and, you know, just showing our sense of community,” says Savannah.

Savannah says the pandemic isn’t the only qualifying factor. The organization also helps families dealing with special circumstances, like a sick child.

You can make monetary donations to the organization through its GoFundMe campaign or Cash App. You can also take new, unused gifts to the drop off donation box at the main office of Ocean Storage; that’s at the Northampton location in Virginia Beach.

Christmas Sponsorship 757 accepts toys, blankets, clothes, and more.

If you need help from the organization, you can begin to apply, September 20.