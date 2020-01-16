Local nonprofit sends 10,000 notes of love and encouragement in 2019

A local nonprofit on a mission to send 10,000 notes of love and encouragement in 2019 achieved its goal.

The founder of Compassion Cards, Jordie DiFernando, told 10 on Your Side that the group sent 10,423 cards to people across the country during 2019.

“That’s 10,423 times we were able to tell someone that they matter; that the world is better with all of us in it. That’s an important message, and certainly one that needs to be spread in the world today,” DiFernando said in an email.

The group’s goal is to remind people that they are loved and valued.

Some of the cards sent in 2019 went to people impacted by the mass shooting in Virginia Beach in May, others went to children separated from their parents at the border, and others went to people who just needed a note of encouragement.

Compassion Cards’ goal for 2020 is 12,500 cards.