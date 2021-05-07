Local Navy nurse gets special Mother’s Day surprise on Today Show

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy officer and mom who hadn’t seen her kids in months got a touching surprise Friday morning on NBC’s Today Show.

Lt. Commander Charlene Reese is stationed in Portsmouth but currently serving as a nurse at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Queens, New York. She was sharing a message to one of her kids, who she thought was just watching on TV, when her family came up from behind on the Today plaza.

Reese went about three months without seeing her three kids.

Her family submitted an essay to Today to nominate her for the special Mother’s Day episode in recognition of her being a “hero mom.”

She’ll be off this weekend for Mother’s Day, and will also get a free vacation to a Sandals resort of her choice.

You can watch the full clip from Today below: