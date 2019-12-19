Local longshoremen deliver 175 bikes to students in Portsmouth and Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Call it a Christmas surprise on wheels.

Dozens of brand new bikes made their way off trucks and into the gym of Douglas Park Elementary School Thursday.

“We come to bring joy to someone who’s not thinking they are going to get Christmas,” said Keith Clark, a member of the Longshoremen Association, Local 1248.

Normally, they unload cargo from ships, but this morning, the men and women of International Longshoremen Association were unloading holiday cheer for the 6th year.

Dozens of children filed into the gym for their big surprise. While many were left speechless, the joy was written all over their faces.

“Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” shouted one student, Mia Armistead.

The organization calls it their Make A Kid Smile for Christmas initiative.

Hampton Roads District Council, Local 1248, Local 970, Local 1624, Local 1970, Hampton Roads Shipping Association and individual donations were credited to making this event successful.

The Portsmouth school was just their first stop.

Another 150 bikes went to six Norfolk Public Schools, Ocean View Elementary, Little Creek Elementary, Larrymore Elementary, Crossroads Elementary, Granby Elementary and Tanners Creek Elementary.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of pleasure out of the work because what you’re doing is, you’re giving back to individuals that perhaps can’t afford it,” stated Clark.

After a few moments, the students were let loose, to pick out the bike they wanted.

“It was a Christmas miracle,” smiled student, Jacari Brown.

Principal Sherie Davis says the counselors picked the group of deserving children.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces that’s rewarding to me every day, but even more rewarding when it comes to this time of the year,” Davis said.

Clark says they hope to grow the event a little bit every year.