Local libraries begin removal of controversial Dr. Seuss books

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local public libraries have started removing books from iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss due to their racist and insensitive imagery.

This follows that recent news regarding Dr. Seuss Enterprise saying that six of the now-deceased author’s books will no longer be published. Dr. Seuss Enterprise handles the preservation of the beloved author’s legacy.

The six books are:

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”

“If I Ran the Zoo”

“McElligot’s Pool”

“On Beyond Zebra!”

“Scrambled Eggs Super!”

“The Cat’s Quizzer”

A spokesperson from Portsmouth Public Libraries told 10 On Your Side that although the six titles are currently in circulation around PPS libraries, officials have begun the process of removing them throughout the division.

On Monday, Loudoun County (Va.) Public Schools district said will no longer celebrate Dr. Seuss, during ‘Read Across America Day’ citing “strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by him.”

Read Across America Day, typically celebrated on March 2 also marks the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The school district says they will no longer connect Seuss’ birthday to the reading awareness day.

As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children’s books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.