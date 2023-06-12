NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Local lawmakers will be coming together Monday in Norfolk to sign a coastal storm funding agreement.

According to a press release, the Project Partnership Agreement signing will take place on June 12 at 10 a.m. at the Waterside District, located at 333 Waterside Dr. Local lawmakers such as Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, and Congressman Bobby Scott are scheduled to attend.

The signing will also solidify the partnership between the City of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

This signing will allow the Resilient Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project to receive funding. This $2.6 billion project is the first coastal storm risk management project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and will address the risk for coastal storms

The funds for this project will be split with 65% coming from federal funding and 35% coming from the city or state.