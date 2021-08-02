Local law enforcement to hold ‘National Night Out’ events in Hampton Roads Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cities across Hampton Roads are celebrating the “38th Annual National Night Out” on Tuesday, August 3.

The nationwide event is celebrated annually as community-building campaigns for local law enforcement agencies promoting safe and caring neighborhoods across the country.

Last year, local agencies held events virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, although several local law enforcement held their own separate events, they’re going all out on Tuesday.

Below are the localities that currently have updated information regarding their own National Night Out events this year.

NORFOLK



Norfolk Police will be hosting an event Tuesday evening at the Wallington Oaks area of the city. During an interview on the eve of the event, Norfolk Police Chief Boone told 10 On Your SIde’s Anita Blanton that Mayor Kenny Alexander is expected to be at the event.

Photo Courtesy – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

YORK-POQUOSON

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are inviting local residents to participate in the event and help heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

Residents willing to participate in this year’s event can:

Turn on their porch lights

Get out to meet their neighbors

Participate in flashlight walks through their neighborhood, as a joined community

Organize and participate in neighborhood cookouts, block parties, contests, parades, and youth programs

NEWPORT NEWS

Newport News Police is set to hold a brief kick-off ceremony before the main National Night Out event on Tuesday.



The ceremony will be held at Newport News Police Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue, at 4 p.m. Residents are invited to come out for picnics, ice cream socials among other events with members of the police department.



Mayor McKinley Price will be at the kick-off event to read the official proclamation and Chief of Police Steve Drew will offer remarks.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk held their National Night out event early ahead of the national event. On July 30, Suffolk held the “Pluck a Duck” at the Suffolk National Night Out Duck Pluck.



The event replaced the annual National Night Out Duck Race and was held in conjunction with Suffolk Parks & Recreation’s second half of the T.G.I.F. Summer Concert series.



During the event, officials “plucked” numbered rubber ducks from a pool. If the number on your ticket matched the number on the duck, you received great National Night Out and summer-themed prizes.

CHESAPEAKE

Chesapeake Police Chief K.L. Wright says 15 communities will celebrate the event on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In one of the events, residents in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake will recognize the “officer of the year.” Community members are also invited to ice cream socials, cookouts, a movie in the park, among other events.

ISLE OF WIGHT

Isle of Wight Sheriff James R. Clarke Jr. says the sheriff’s office is hosting the event in partnership with the Town of Windsor Police Department for this year’s National Night Out.

Members of the local law enforcement will be at the Windsor town center. The event will be in partnership with the Riverside hospital.

GATES COUNTY

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina also wanted to join in on the fun and is inviting residents to come out and attend the County’s first-ever National Night Out. The event will be held at Eason’s Ballpark located at 38 Medical Center Road from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Residents will be able to meet local law enforcement officers, EMS, firefighters among other public safety personnel. There will be activities, games, and giveaways for the entire family. Community members can also enjoy free hotdogs, chips, and drinks.