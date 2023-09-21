NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to Friday’s weather forecast.

Heavy rain and gusts above 20 mph are expected on Friday, but it’ll be beautiful weather in the low 70s/high 60s for Thursday night.

Here are the games that have been rescheduled to Thursday so far:

Maury High School vs. Lake Taylor High School – 6 p.m. kickoff

Booker T. Washington High School vs. Granby High School – 7 p.m. kickoff

Norview High School vs. Churchland High School – 7 p.m. kickoff

Meanwhile J.V. games have been rescheduled to Monday, Norfolk Public Schools says.

We’ll update this list as we learn more.