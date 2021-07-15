Local Heroes Day coming up on Saturday at Pembroke Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You can celebrate local first responders this weekend in Virginia Beach.

Coastal Edge Surf Shop is holding Local Heroes Day in honor of local front line heroes and small businesses on Saturday, July 17. It’s happening at Pembroke Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features fire and rescue demonstrations, touch a truck vehicles, the VBPD K9 and bomb squad units, bounce houses and more.

There will also be a first responders cornhole tournament and live music from Jesse Chong.

Mission BBQ will be providing a free catered lunch.