Local Habitat for Humanity building through pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads is about two-and-a-half months behind on construction because of the pandemic. Executive Director Frank Hruska says crews are gaining ground, but they could really use your help in a number of ways.

“It is very well known that Hampton Roads has a very high eviction rate. So, affordable housing in Hampton Roads is a significant issue right now,” Hruska said.

That’s why the pandemic couldn’t have hit at a worse time for Habitat for Humanity.

“Similar to other businesses, we were forced to shut down during the pandemic, which was the correct decision. 85% of labor is completed by volunteers on the job site. So when we were shut down, we could not build houses without the volunteers,” Hruska said.

With guidance from the CDC and the governor, Habitat for Humanity came up with new guidelines to get its volunteers safely back to build sites.

“We do social distancing, volunteers wear masks, we give everyone individual tools so we cut down on the risk.”

Once those guidelines were in place, Hruska says Habitat volunteers came right back out to help, and there are multiple projects in the works.

“So we actually have three projects going on right now. One in Virginia Beach, one in Chesapeake, and one in Suffolk. So we have actually more projects than we can actually have volunteers for.”

Meaning Habitat needs you to help build! You can register to volunteer at any site. However, if you just don’t have the time, Hruska says you can always donate to the cause or shop at one of their ReStores (retail stores). All money raised stays in Hampton Roads.

“Americans are very generous people with their time and money. We are a nation of people who want to help and especially to help their neighbors.”

