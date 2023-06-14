NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has released the schedule for the Summer Food Service Program.
This program provides meals to children Monday through Friday during the summer. All children receive the same free meals.
Below are the following locations and information about the program:
Eastern Shore
- Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club, 24577 Mary N. Smith Road, 757-709-3038
- June 20 – August 25
- Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk
- Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club, 3017 Kimball Terrace, 757-709-3038
- June 20 – August 18
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Southside Boys & Girls Club, 701 Berkley Avenue Extension, 757-545-5963
- June 20 – August 18
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club, 804 Whitaker Lane, 757-904-0572
- June 20 – August 18
- Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Afternoon Snack: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Road, 757-622-5762
- June 26 – August 25
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. | Lunch 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Portsmouth
- Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., 757-967-8361
- June 20 – August 25
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. | Lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Suffolk
- Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, 200 Forest Glen Drive, 757-652-4017
- June 26 – August 18
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
To learn more about the Summer Feeding Program, visit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore website.