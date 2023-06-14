NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has released the schedule for the Summer Food Service Program.

This program provides meals to children Monday through Friday during the summer. All children receive the same free meals.

Below are the following locations and information about the program:

Eastern Shore

Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club, 24577 Mary N. Smith Road, 757-709-3038 June 20 – August 25 Breakfast 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Norfolk

Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club, 3017 Kimball Terrace, 757-709-3038 June 20 – August 18 Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Southside Boys & Girls Club, 701 Berkley Avenue Extension, 757-545-5963 June 20 – August 18 Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club, 804 Whitaker Lane, 757-904-0572 June 20 – August 18 Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Afternoon Snack: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Road, 757-622-5762 June 26 – August 25 Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. | Lunch 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.



Portsmouth

Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club, 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., 757-967-8361 June 20 – August 25 Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. | Lunch 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.



Suffolk

Suffolk Boys & Girls Club, 200 Forest Glen Drive, 757-652-4017 June 26 – August 18 Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Lunch 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



To learn more about the Summer Feeding Program, visit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore website.