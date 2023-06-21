NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has announced that they have launched their annual Hunger Heroes competition.

According to a press release, the competition, which will take place from July 10 to July 24, looks to bring together teams to collect food, fundraise and volunteer to make an impact on hunger in the area.

“The Hunger Heroes competition embodies the collective power of our community to make a lasting impact on food insecurity,” said Foodbank President and CEO Chris Tan. “By joining forces, we can ensure that everyone has access to nutritious meals and a brighter future.”

Teams that would like to compete can register online in four categories that are based on the number of people participating in each team. The Foodbank will then choose the top three organizers in each category.

To learn more about the competition, visit the Foodbanks website.