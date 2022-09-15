WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.

On Wednesday, the Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority (HTRFA), made up of members of the three Historic Triangle localities, voted unanimously to negotiate an interim agreement with MEB, based in Chesapeake, to have them design the facility. They’re now expected to consider approving the interim agreement with MEB at their October meeting.

MEB and another local builder, W.M. Jordan, both submitted bids for the project. The HTRFA says both were actually unsolicited, but no viable proposals came through a separate bid process.

The HTRFA says Clark Nexsen, Guernsey Tingle, and Timmons Group are also part of the design-build team for the project.

After the agreement is reached, the HTRFA will work with the team to create 30% of the design drawings. They say that level of detail will allow them to get a better estimate of how much the final project should cost.

Earlier this year, it was estimated to cost about $45 million, which could be financed through a yearly $1.2-million commitment from Williamsburg, $1.2 million from the authority and a $5 million one-time payment from the Greater Williamsburg Tourism Council.

The indoor facility will be at least 160,000 square feet and include space for 12 basketball courts, which can also be converted to 24 volleyball courts and 36 pickleball courts. The preferred site is 100 Visitor Center Drive, near the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center.

The HTRFA says it’s still in the process of negotiating with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to lease the land and expects to present a comprehensive agreement to Williamsburg City Council and both the James City County and York County boards sometime in 2023.

That presentation will include final pricing and design elements, the HTRFA says.